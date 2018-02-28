Tri Club tackle the 10k

Skegness Tri Club members returned to action at the East Midlands 10k, held at Nottingham Water Sports Centre.

This was only the second year for this event, but already it’s a popular race for clubs around the country, where runners complete two loops around the regatta lake.

The Tri Club's swim team of Michael Clark, Jay Harding, Sandra Watson, Russell Parker, Amber Spiers. Not pictured: Mark Smith.

The course is flat with very few turns and lovely views, but the bitterly cold wind made conditions tough.

John Irving finished second in his age group and new member Paul Harvey took part in his first-ever race.

Results: Lee St Quinton 42.59, Pete Nicholls 44.11, Ashley Epton 44.38, John Irving 47.59 PB, Hayley Smith 53.38 PB, David Freeman 57.56, Paul Harvey 58.06 PB.

Other members of the club were taking part in the Swimarathon based at the Fresh Fitness complex.

This event was organised by the Rotary Club of Skegness.

All funds raised go to charity to support the worldwide eradication of polio and to buy defibrillator units for installation in Skegness.

The team was made up of six members.

Each team has their own swim lane and members took turns to swim as many lengths as possible in one hour.

The event was very well supported with numerous teams taking part.