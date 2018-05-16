Tri club out in force

Skegness Tri club members didn’t have to travel far to race this weekend, competing on familiar territory.

It was the turn of the Skegness Sprint Triathlon, held at Fresh Fitness.

Melanie Wheeler, champion Claire Draper and Michyla Clark.

Hosted by SBR events, the there were also aquathlon and aquabike competitions on offer.

More than 100 competitors took part in the races and Skegness Tri Club had 17 members competing.

The 400m swim, 12-mile cycle - along Drummond Road to Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve and back to Seacroft Square, completed twice - and three-mile run around the eco centre woodland was well marshalled and organised.

The aquathlon consists of the same distance in the pool, followed by the three-mile woodland run, while the aquabike is the 400m swim, followed by the cycle challenge.

John Irving, winner Alan Wheeler and Lee St Quinton.

There was plenty for the Skegness contingent to celebrate as club member Julie Hawkesford completed her first triathlon, John Irving won the male age 60+ category, Alan Wheeler won the 40-49 category, Russ Parker won the aquabike, Claire Draper was third female overall, Michyla Clark second and Melanie Wheeler third in the 40-49 age category, while David Freeman was second and Michael Pell third in 50-59 category.

Club results: Alan Wheeler 59.32, Lee St Quinton 1:03.31, John Irving 1:10.37, Claire Draper 1:10.49, Mark Smith 1:11.37, Michyla Clark 1:14.59, Melanie Wheeler 1:16.12, Hayley Smith 1:16.45, David Freeman 1:16.46, Michael Pell 1:20.12, Michael Hawkesford 1:24.18, Sandra Watson 1:25.37, Jay Harding 1:29.02, Jackie Rhodes 1:29.07, Julie Hawkesford 1:35.52.

Aquabike: Russ Parker 39.07, Michael Clark 49.26.

The Skegness Triathlon was chosen by the club committee to be the club championship race for the 2018 season.

Members Alan Wheeler and Claire Draper claimed the coveted championship shields.

Male results - 1 Alan Wheeler, 2 Lee St Quinton, 3 John Irving; Female results - 1 Claire Draper; 2 Michyla Clark, 3 Melanie Wheeler.