Tri Club enjoys a successful year

Skegness Triathlon Club held their annual awards night to honour and celebrate the members’ hard training and race successes over 2017.

The Suncastle in Skegness was a fantastic venue for a night of speeches and the usual club banter.

John Caborn on the podium.

Club chairman Michael Clark started the proceedings and then the club coaches Pete Nicholls, Michael Irving and Russ Parker explained why the recipients and runners up of each award had been chosen.

But in true Skeg Tri style there were a few comical awards presented as well.

John Caborn was named the club’s Triathlete of the Year.

It’s been a great 12 month for the veteran competitor who scooped a bronze medal in the Europeon Duathlon Championships in Soria, Spain while representing Team GB.

Thanks were passed on to sponsors Fresh Fitness, who support the club in their weekly training sessions and give them the the opportunity to hold aquathons during the summer season.

Awards:

Best Newcomer: winner - Ryan Johnson; runner-up - John Irving; Most Improved: winner - David Johnson; runner-up - Mark Smith; Triathlete of the Year: winner - John Caborn; runner-up - Melanie Wheeler; Coaches’ Member of the Year - Michael Pell; Club Personality of the Year - Michyla Clark.