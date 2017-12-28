Top treble from the Silverback

Tony O’Shea made it a treble as he hopped on board the Funbus for a third time.

The BDO darts pro returned to the coast to wow members of the Skegness Darts League and friends once again.

O’Shea - a World Championship and World Masters runner-up - played more than 50 games, throwing 180s,hitting bull finishes and posing for photographs throughout the day.

The day’s action began at the Seaview Pub before revellers climbed on board the Funbus for a dat which also took in darts and entertainment at Wainfleet Social, the Red Lion and tyhe Highwayman Inn.

“Good natured fun day was had by all. With more than 20 in Christmas jumpers and turkey hats you can sense how the day progressed,” said organiser Chris Fletcher, who was presented with a bottle of 12-year-old single malt whisky by partgoers.

“Nothing was too much trouble (for Tony).”

O’Shea - nicknamed Silverback - is no starnger to Skegness as this was his third trip on the Funbus.

And once again the day was helped along by a number of darts regulars, including Kevin Dickinson, who marked every game, Wayne Clarke, Wayne Burle and more.

The next Micthell-Lowe qualifier will be held at the Liberal Club on Friday.

The winner will earn is place in a teams competition, captained by former pros John Lowe and Scott Mitchell.

Other entrants can accrue points which may be enough to help them book their place in the showpiece event.

Registration will be from 8pm and the event takes the form of a last-man standing competition.

The event itself will take place on February 23.

On May 24 two-time World champion Dennis Priestley and pro Jamie Caven will return to Skegness to take part in an event at the Seaview.

Tickets cost £10 and include burger and chips.