Tomlinson is the WMC Open champ

Kev Tomlinson won the first Working Men’s Club Open this week.

A high-quality field of 34 set out on their quest to become champion.

It was always going to be a long night, playing the best-of-seven format from start to finish.

Shaun Willson versus Spencer Davis was one of several games to go all the way.

Shaun had earlier beat David Tuplin 4-3 in the prelims, but this time Spencer edged a very close game, his reward a tough match against Stewart Yapp.

Again this went to seven, Stewart holding his nerve to record the win and progress into the quarters.

Rob Pomeroy had a fanastic 111 finish in his game against Wayne Clarke, but it was Wayne who ended up the victor 4-3.

Next up for Wayne was Scott Smith, who had earlier cruised past Pete Evans 4-0.

In a high-scoring game it was Scott who got the 4-2 win, meeting Stewart Yapp in the quarters.

Scott again held his nerve to record a 4-2 win and move into the semis.

Mark Forman got off to a flier, hitting a 140 check out in his first round 4-0 win over Lee Yates.

Next up was Mark Gray and another 4-0 win folowed as he stormed into the quarters without dropping a leg.

Mary Latham beat Martin Boss 4-2 and then took a leg off Rick Garner, but Rick ended up the 4-1 winner to face Mark Forman for a place in the semis.

Despite a maximum from Forman, it was Rick Garner who progresssed with a 4-2 victory to face Scott, Scott winning it 4-1 to book his final place.

Carl Guest beat youngster Rui Mason in the preliminary round and had a mammoth game against Rob O’Brien, eventually winning 4-3.

Against Nathan Careless, who had inflicted a 4-0 defeat over Steve Chapman, Nathan moved into the quarter final.

Gordon Smith beat Liam Clark 4-1 and Jim Wilson 4-0 before meeting Nathan in the quarters.

Gordon edged it 4-2 to book his semi final place.

Chris Simpson hit a 130 checkout, but that was his only success as he lost 4-1 to Scott Sutton.

In the battle of the Abbiss family, Natalie Abbiss was playing hubby Carl, Carl winning 4-0.

Carl met Scott Sutton and lead 3-1 until Scott dug deep to win 4-3.

Kevin Dickinson dispatched Kyle Davis 4-0 and then won another 4-0 against Chris Fletcher to move menacingly into the quarter-finals, where he again recorded a 4-0 win over Scott Sutton.

Gordon Smith was standing in the way of Kev moving to the final, but not for long as another win 4-1 meant he had reached the final, dropping only one leg.

The final between Scott Smith and Kev Tomlinson was a cracker, with high scores galore.

It was Kev that kept the momentum going to win 4-0, a model of consistency all night as he hit a total of eight 180s.

Mary Latham won the furthest lady prize and a first-round losers competition which was won by Rob O’Brien.

The next competition at the WMC is September 16’s round robin, a 1.30pm registration with a £5 entry.

Friday’s Winter League AGM and joining meeting will be held in the kids’ room of the WMC (7.30pm).

On Friday, September 21 the seventh Pro-Am qualifier will be held at the Ex Service Club.

Registration is from 8pm and entry costs £2.