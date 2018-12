The Skegness Darts League’s League Triples event will be held at the Liberal club on Friday.

Reigistration is at 8pm for an 8.30pm start, and teams can be formed on the night with stray players encouraged to turn up.

Saturday sees the San Rufo’s Restaurant Skegness Open at the SeaviewPub, with £200 added to the prize pot.

For details contact Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588.

On Sunday Tony O’Shea is the guest at the Christmas arty at the Seaview, from noon.