Swimmer Jessica Wheaton has been making a splash.

The year six Richmond School pupil competed in the Boston Open Meet, which was held at Grantham Leisure Centre.

She competed in 10 races and gained three gold medals, four silvers, a bronze and fourth and fifth place.

In addition she gained a county time in her 200m breaststroke.

This has given her a 10th county qualifying time for Lincolnshire, and will represent them in January and February next year.