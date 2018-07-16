The Open: Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner out last for round two

Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner tees off his major debut at the Open Championship tomorrow morning (Thursday).

Turner will partner Sean Crocker, of the United States, and Malaysian golfer Gavin Green for the first two rounds at Carnoustie.

They will be the 26th three-ball out on course at 11.15am for the opening round.

Turner will then face a lengthy wait before getting his second round under way on Friday.

As the last match out, they will tee off at 4.16pm, giving them every clue of what score will be required to make the cut for the weekend.