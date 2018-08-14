The main man! Hickman claims two wins at Ulster GP

Willoughby rider Hickman claimed two wins and a second place at the Ulster GP on Saturday before the weather closed in and the meeting was abandoned.

Despite still suffering from the after effects of the kidney infection that put him in hospital prior to the two races at Thruxton last week, he was also declared Man of the Meeting and lifted the Darren Lindsay Trophy for the second year running.

On Thursday the weather played its part in the first race for Hickman when, after just one lap of the Supersport race, the red flag brought proceedings to a halt because of heavy rain.

After a four-hour delay the race finally got back underway but conditions were poor with the track neither fully wet nor dry.

Hickman decided to err on the side of caution and was third at the half way stage of the first lap before dropping back to fifth where he remained for the duration of the six-lap affair.

On Saturday, Hickman started the Superstock race from the front row and took the lead at Joey’s Windmill on lap one.

He led for the first two laps before Dean Harrison took over on lap three.

Harrison crossed the line on lap four in the lead but Hickman passed him at the Flying Kilo on lap five just as the red flag brought the race to an early end.

As the race had gone two thirds distance a result was declared on positions at the end of lap four. Harrison was given the win with Hickman a very close second.

The Supersport race was up next and Hickman started from the second row.

He didn’t get the best of starts and slipped back to seventh but quickly recovered to slot into third place at the first corner and into the lead at the end of the lap.

He totally dominated the race and pulled clear from the pack to take the win by a 7.935s advantage from Lee Johnston.

Next up was the first of two Superbike races with Hickman taking the lead on the second lap only for the red flag to halt the race.

Another long delay to clear the track and also let a shower of rain pass through and off they went again.

Hickman took the lead on the first lap but was pushed back to second by Conor Cummins.

On lap two Hickman once again took the lead and this time made it stick.

Cummins fell on lap three leaving Hickman clear but the rain returned and again the red flag brought proceedings to a halt with a result being called and Hickman taking the win.

Hickman now turns his attention to the British Superbike round at Cadwell Park at the weekend (August 17-19).

Timetable: Friday - free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.25pm; Saturday - free practice three 10am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.35am, race one 18 laps 1.30pm, race two 18 laps 4.30pm.