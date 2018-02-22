The Lowe and Mitchell teams set to do battle

Teams skippered by darts champions John Lowe and Scott Mitchell will do battle on Friday.

The Skegness Liberal Social Club will host the event, which begins at 8pm.

Doors open at 7pm and entry is free.

Lowe’s team will include Gordon Smith, Spencer Davis, Carl Abbiss, Scott Smith, Rick Seaman, Matt Reeson, Kristian Thein, Mark Williams and Terry Cox, while Scott Mitchell’s team will be Mark Carter, Chris Simpson, Martin Bell, Stuart Giles, David Tuplin, Lee Yates, Darrell Webb, Nick Casswell and Eric Hammond.

The event will be sponsored by Cein Rymer and Stuart Hodson Tyres.

The Seaview invitational’s second qualifying event will be held at the venue on Saturday.

Registration is from 1pm, costing £2.

The winner will qualify for the finals on June 30, where £1,000 up for grabs.

The line-up for the Pro-Am on November 4 at Ex Service Club will be Sam Hewson, Jamie Caven, Scott Waites, Gary Robson, Lorraine Winstanley, Dean Winstanley, Anastasia Dobromyslova and a further player to be confirmed.

Qualifiers start next month.

Skegness Darts League

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division One

Rowdy Mob travelled to Ex Service Sports and recorded an 11-1 win which sees them leapfrog their opponents to go top of the Skegness Dart’s League’s Division One.

Martin Bell hit a 21 darter to give the away side a 1-0 lead before Mark Gray (2x100, 137, 2x140 and an 18 dart leg) levelled things up for the sports.

Rick Garner (100, 121, 3x140), David Tuplin (2x100, 121, 137), Mark Forman (2x100, 3x140, 180, 101 finish, and a 15 and 18 dart leg) and Shaun Drury put the Mob 5-1 up after the singles.

Some good scores then came from the Sports’ Steve Wolstenholme (4x100, 140), Graham Froud (100, 121, 137, 140, 177), Pete Evans (2x100, 123, 140) and Gary Garton (4x100, 114, 135), but they were steamrollered by the Mob as they won all three doubles to run out 11-1 winners, and replace them at the top.

Martin Bell and Mark Forman hit a 17 dart pairs leg.

The Barkham Arms earned an 8-4 success against the Liberal Lads.

They raced into an early 4-2 lead, helped by Wez Elston (5x100, 121), Mario North (2x100, 140) and Chris Simpson (2x100, 125, 135, 140).

Gordon McQuillan (125, 140, 104 finish) responded for the Liberal, but the Barkham are tough nuts to crack at their home venue and pushed the advantage forward, ending up 8-4 winners.

Dartaholics took on Ex Service 501s and were unlucky to be 4-2 down after the singles.

Charlie Kemp (5x100, 140 and a 19-darter), Chris Butler (5x100) and Gordon Smith (140, 115 finish) did the most damage for the 501s.

Scott Millar (3x100) and Wayne Sumner (3x100) responded for the home side, but the 501s proved too strong in the doubles, taking them all to end up 10-2 winners.

This leaves the Dartaholics winless in the bottom two.

Cricket Club are rooted at the bottom and they had the envious task of entertaining reigning champs Seaview Next Tuesday.

Jamie Epton (3x100, 2x140) gave the Cricket Club the first singles, but Alistair Ainsworth (100, 2x125, 140) was their only other singles success as the Seaview lead 4-2 after the singles.

Kev Barker (100, 125, 2x140) was Seaview’s highest scorer.

His side won the first two doubles to wrap up the win before the Cricket club won the last pairs to make the score a respectable 8-4 result.

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division Two

Pacesetters WMC Aces stormed into a 6-0 lead when they hosted bottom-placed Hillbillies, but they were forced to work until the end for the win.

Mick Seager (3x100, 134), Mick Jones (2x100 118), Gareth Jowett (94 finish), Steve Chapman (100, 121, 122) and Tony Goodwin began well as it looked a lost cause for the Hillbillies.

However, the pairings of J. Upton and C. Stocks and A Bell with M. Brooks won the first two pairs to reduce the deficit to 6-4.

Mick Seager and supersub Spencer Davis ended the fightback, keeping their nerve to record the win for the Aces.

Vine moved into a 4-0 lead against Seaview Raiders.

Seaview came back to win the last two and then took the first two doubles to take a 6-4 lead.

However, the Vine managed to secure the last pairs to force a 6-6 draw.

Second-placed Red Arrows travelled to Liberal Us and throws from Paul Tuplin (3x100), Stuart Hodson (2x100), Nick Casswell (100, 125) Andrew Cooper (2x100) and Richard M. Kinning (2x100, 2x125) saw the away team lead 4-2 after the singles.

The Arrows won the first pairs to lead 6-2, but Roy Langworth (100, 103, 121) and Stewart Giles (4x100, 121) pulled one back for Liberal.

The final duo of Nick Casswell and Paul Tuplin got the vital win for the Arrows to keep them in second and keep the pressure on Aces.