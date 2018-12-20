The Attic claim the darts triples title

A team from The Attic came out on top as the Skegness Darts League held its Trebles finals on Friday.

A total of 15 teams of three entered and there were some cracking darts thrown before Rob Hewson, Charlie Kemp and Greg Richardson came out on top.

Tony O'Shea with Steve Emsen.

The runners-up were the surprise package from the Red Lion - Stuart Hodson, Paul Tuplin and Mark Simpson.

A hectic weekend of action saw the San Rufo’s Restaurant Open at the SeaviewPub Skegness, where a high-quality field turned out, hoping to get their hands on some of the £450 prize money on offer.

Wonder kid Leighton Bennett met Sam Hewson the final, and what a final it was.

Bennett edged a fantastic game 5-2, where no leg went above 15 darts.

Stewart Giles with Tony O'Shea.

That saw him pick up the £250 top prize.

Three-time World Championship runner-up Tony O’Shea joined the league for its Christmas party on Sunday.

At the Seaview he took on all comers during a fun afternoon.

Tony knows how to entertain and, as ever, nothing was too much trouble for him as he hit double-double finishes, three ton-plus finishes, countless 180 and bull finishes galore.

Friday night sees the second Team Mitchell and Team Lowe qualifier.

The Liberal Club will host the event where the winner will join Terry Cox in one of the teams captained by John Lowe and Scott Mitchell.

Team Mitchell is sponsored by Stuart Hodson Tyres and Team Lowe by Cein Rymer.

Another qualifier will take place on December 28, a last man standing competition.