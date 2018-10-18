Tenth seed Careless into the Pro-Am final

Nathan Careless booked his palce in next month’s Skegness Darts League Pro-Am showpiece after winning Friday night’s qualifying event.

He will partner Carl Abbiss on November 4 after the top-16 points scorers met at the oche.

Lowe versus Mitchell qualifier winner Terry Cox with his wife Linda and organiser Chris Fletcher.

Top seed Scott Smith beat 16th seed Eric Hammond 3-0 before a cracking game saw Rick Seaman edging past David Tuplin.

Carless beat Chris Simpson 3-1 while Rob O’Brien beat Stuart Hodson.

Smith then moved on after edging out Seaman in the final leg, meeting Carless who had got past O’Brien.

Careless had the better game to win 3-1 to book his final spot.

In the lower half of the draw, number two seed Pete Evans crushed teammate Andy Hardy 3-0.

He then faced Lee Yates, who had beaten Spencer Davis 3-2, Evans winning 3-1 to claim his semi-final place.

Chris Fletcher was on the wrong end of a 3-1 result against Jim Wilson while Nick Casswell made steady progress beating Stewart Giles 3-1 and then Wilson by the same scoreline to move into the semis.

Evans was in mood to let things slip and brushed aside Casswell 3-0 to face Careless in the final - and what a final it was.

Evans did nothing wrong, but was no match for Careless’ strong scoring as the number 10 seed won 3-0.

The Pro-Am pairs draw has been made.

Partnerships will be: Mark Forman and Gary Robson, Wayne Burles and Anastasia Dobromyslova, Richard Hughes and Lorraine Winstanley, Rick Garner and Dean Winstanley, Gordon Smith and Jamie Caven, Martin Bell and Scott Waites, Nathan Careless and Carl Abbiss, Sunday’s winner and Sam Hewson.

There is still one slot to fill and that will be decided by a last man standing competition at the Ex Service Club on Sunday.

Registration will be at 1.30pm and the winner will line up with last year’s victorious Sam Hewson

The remaining 15 players will line up on the afternoon of November 4 to compete in the Masters, with the eight qualifiers and a top prize of £150.

A small field of 22 lined up for the first Lowe versus Mitchel Qualifier at the Liberal Club this week.

In the preliminaries, Nathan Careless was beaten 3-0 by Gordon Smith, setting up a clash with Terry Cox.

Cox won 3-2 and then took out James Richards 3-0 to set up a semi-final clash with Mark Williams.

Cox won that to progress to the final.

The other half of the draw saw Carl Abbiss take out a 157 finish in his 3-0 win over Spencer Davis, then beating Sam Hewson 3-2.

He then overcame Wez Elston 3-0 in the semis to meet Cox. In a game which went all the way, Cox prevailed 3-2, taking out 104 to win the match.