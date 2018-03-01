Team Mitchell take the oche plaudits

World champions John Lowe and Scott Mitchell captained two teams of Skegness Darts League players at the Liberal Club this week.

And on the night it was current England captain Micthell whose team got the better of former national team skipper Lowe and his side.

Team Lowe.

Lowe began by beating four of Mitchell’s team, Martin Bell, Mark Carter, Stewart Giles and Chris Simpson, opening up a 4-0 lead.

But Mitchell levelled by defeating Scott Smith, Spencer Davis, Gordon Smith and Carl Abbiss.

Mitchell averaged over 31 in his game with Carl, hitting an 11 dart leg.

Carl wasn’t too shabby himself with a 26.

The first couple of pairs were shared as Lowe and Mark Williams and Kristian Thein and Mitchell, with Darrell Webb and then David Tuplin, traded blows to leave the score at 5-5.

Rick was next up with Lowe while Mitchell partnered Lee Yates, the latter winning.

Nick Casswell’s 140 played its part as he and Mitchell beat Lowe and Matt Reeson, claiming an unassailable lead.

The final match saw Liberal’s Terry Cox and Lowe beaten by Mitchell and Eric Hammond for an 8-5 result.

The night was a huge success with nothing too much trouble for these two model professionals, who threw some amazing darts.

Both hit several 180s and John actually followed a 180 from Scott with a 180 of his own.

The duo also took part in a Q&A session and posed for photos.

Team Mitchell was sponsored by Stuart Hodson Tyres and team Lowe by Cein Rymer.

The second Seaview Invitational qualifier was held on Saturday night at the Seaview Pub.

A field of 18 played round robin event with players split into four groups, with the top eight progressing.

The first quarter-final saw Rob Hewson defeat Jay Prince to book a semi-final place, where Chris Simpson was waiting for him after he beat Scott Smith.

Charlie Kemp defeated Spencer Davis and met Lee Price after he beat Kyle Davis.

Charlie and Rob progressed to the final, where Rob just edged it.

Upcoming events in the Skegness Darts League calendar include a Seaview Invitational qualifiers at Millers Sports & Music Barchapel on Thursday (8pm) and the Angel Inn, Wainfleet on Sunday (2.30pm registration).

March 9 will be the first Pro-Am Qualifier of the season at the Ex Service Club.

This double-in double-out format winner will play with one of eight pros in November.

The event begins at 8pm with a £2 entry.

March 10 will be the ladies’ Money Matches at The Highwayman Inn from 7pm.

March 11 will see a Mark Gray charity event at the Ex Service Club.

The money-in money-out contest begins at 1.30pm.