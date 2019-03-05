Team Mitchell claim the oche plaudits

Scott Mitchell’s mob came out on top in this year’s Lowe versus Mitchell match.

The two teams, skippered by oche pros John Lowe and Mitchell, faced off at the Liberal Club, with Team Mitchell winning 10-3.

Sam Hewson with John Lowe.

These two icons led a team of nine players each in a highly-competitive match.

Lowe, a three-time world champion in three different decades, and the man who hit the first televised nine-dart finish in 1984, again faced Scott Mitchell, the 2015 world champion and current England captain.

First up was Scott, taking on four of John’s team in a best-of-three singles format.

John then met four of Scott’s team before five doubles, John and Scott playing with their respective team members.

With Darrell Webb stranded in Ireland, Eric Hammond won a play-off to book his place in the event.

Scott raced into a 4-0 lead, beating Chris Fletcher, Terry Cox, Gordon Smith and Carl Abbiss, despite Gordon hitting 180 against Scott and averaging over 30 per dart.

Scott hit 180 and a 139 finish against Chris.

John’s only singles victory came agaist Lee Yates, losing to Spencer Davis, Mark Forman and Sam Hewson.

The first doubles saw Wez Elston and John Defeat Scott and nine-year-old Kyle Davis, despite Kyle hitting 103 and 140. Mark Simpson and Eric Hammond teamed up with Scott to beat Rick Seaman and James Richards, playing alongside John, respectively to lead 9-2.

John and Scott Sutton met Scott and Wayne Clarke, Sutton checking out on 90 with 25, 25 tops.

Wayne Burles - complete with breakdance walk on - and David Tuplin competed in the final match, Dave and Scott winning to wrap up a 10-3 win for the pink shirts.

The teams were sponsored by Stuart Hodson Tyres and Cein Rymer.