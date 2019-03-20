Tammy tames the Hardmoor55 ultra

Skegness and District RC’s Tammy Rainbow tamed the Hardmoors 55 - an ultramarathon running from Guisborough to Helmsley.

The 55-mile race takes competitors through the North York Moors and the Cleveland Hills.

Tammy completed in the course in 13:39, 15th out of 80 ladies in challenging conditions which saw 120 people pulled out of race.

The inaugural Notts20 is great training for marathon runners and eight SADRC members took part this weekend.

Will Kelly, training for the Manchester Marathon, finished a fantastic fifth place in 2:02.00.

Despite a recent achilles injury, Andy Shelton finished in 2:29.00 with Mark Lyon 52nd in 2:26.00.

Charmane Holgate finished with a time of 3:08.00, followed by Samantha Fox and Steph Scott who ran together in 3:13.04, along with the support of Mark Sands and Guy Hatton.

Four Members took on the second Oundle 20 which takes you round quiet country lanes in and around pretty Northamptonshire villages.

Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn ran together in a fantastic 3:25.57, followed by Natalie Mitchell in 3:48.33 and Craig Tuplin in 4:01.14.

At the Long Sutton 10k, Cheryl Pawson retuned to action for the first time in 18 months.

She finished in 1:03.14.

Other times: Dave Kenyon 49.47, Dean Edwards 51.04, Rob Goddard 59.22, Katy Taylor 1:08.00, Tracey Edwards 1:09.11.