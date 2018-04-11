Talent Pathway call for Jessica

Golden girl Jessica Wheaton will link up with the Swim England Talent Pathway later this month.

Her selection is the culmination of plenty of hard work.

Jessica Wheaton.

By the end of 2017, the 11-year-old Skegness Amateur Swimming Club member had qualified for 10 events at the 2018 county championships.

In January, she competed at Grantham in four events and achieved two golds and two silvers.

The second part of the championships was held in Louth two weekends later and Jessica achieved three golds and two silvers.

She also earned herself three qualifying times for the regional championships, which she will compete in later this month .

Jessica is currently ranked in the top three in most of the swimming stroke and distances for her age groups and is ranked number two in Great Britain for her age group in the 50m breaststroke.

Jessica only turned 11 in January and can swim the 50m breaststroke in under 40 seconds.

Through Jessica’s hard work and determination in training and competitions she has been selected for a Swim England Talent Pathway programme, which starts later this month.

Jessica has an amazing support network around her with her friends in the pool, the amazing staff at Skegness Amateur Swimming Club, who are all volunteers, and head coach Charles Rogers.