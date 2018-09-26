Take the bus? No, we run, swim and cycle

Three of Skegness Tri club’s finest and most respected members are all entitled to a free bus pass.

Michael Clark, aged 75, John Caborn, 70, and 65-year-old John Irving all prove that regular exercise at any age is possible.

Multi sport training and races have become a big part of each of their lives.

All three men have regular attendance at the club’s training sessions held at Fresh Fitness each week.

Their perseverance and dedication has paid off with each of them having great success at duathlon and triathlon events across the UK and abroad.

Michael has always enjoyed exercise and keeping fit.

In his 40s and 50s he competed in running and multi sport events with many age group wins.

After a break to enjoy more leisurely activities he rediscovered triathlon six years ago.

Since then he has completed sprint and Olympic distance triathlons across the country.

He has achieved fastest male in his age category on many occasions and is soon to commence training to qualify as a triathlon coach.

John Caborn, like Michael, was a successful runner and member of Skegness Coasters club 30 years ago.

He also branched out into duathlons during that time.

After cycling with club members socially, John decided to get back into the sport and has not only achieved great success at local races but has qualified to represent GB at duathlons abroad in his age group.

John came home with a bronze medal at the European Championships in Spain last year.

John Irving had been a keen cyclist for a few years and would cycle year round.

To further improve his overall fitness and for a new challenge he then started running.

His stamina and endurance were helped tremendously from his already good fitness levels and it wasn’t long before John was achieving quicker run times than many club members half his age.

After successful age group wins at duathlons John then pushed himself again to improve his swimming.

With dedication and support from club coaches John is now a confident swimmer and has many age group win medals and trophies from highly competitive triathlon races.

Each of them are an inspiration to other club members.

They train year round, support and encourage younger members and prove age is no barrier to not only enjoying sport but also achieving great success with it.