Swimmers take on long course test

Skegness Swim Team members took part in their first long course competition at the Nova Sprint meet held at Nottingham’s Harvey Haddon Centre.

The swimmers who represented the club at this year’s 2019 County Championships - Alex Parker, Amy Holt, Charlie Miller, Eryn Hurdman, Isaac Banham, Jack Hurdman, Jessica Weaton, Lucy Parker and Sienna England-White - were joined by Toni Cocks and Cody Elms for action in the 50m pool.

From the county event these swimmers had racked up some very impressive statistics.

They competed in 43 events, swam 24 finals and gained seven golds, four silvers, two bronzes and gained places at the East Midlands Regional Championships.

The competition at Nova was high, with many regional and national swimmers competing.

But Skegness’s team put up a good fight, posting many personal best times for the swimmers.

Isaac had to swim his 100m freestyle twice after a false start and achieved his fastest time yet in 1.08.77.

Charlie went on to claim gold in this event, posting a time of 1.00.23.

He also achieved gold in the 50m freestyle.

Jessica gained silver in the 50m breaststroke in a time of 39.35 seconds and Alex a bronze, again in the 50m breaststroke in a time of 33.18.

Jessica and Charlie stand a very good chance of being invited to the National Championships in the summer while Alex is also currently competing in biathlons as part of the Team GB Pentathlon Talent programme.

If you would like to join the Skegness Swim Team, or become an official sponsor, you are welcome to join them on a Monday, Thursday or Friday at 6pm.