Swimmers still have all to compete for

Skegness Swim Team have all to compete for at the Grantham Grand Prix.

After two of the four rounds of time-trials for nine-12 year olds, several swimmers are in line for medals in the points-based award system.

The Skegness team are well represented in this series by the younger members of the squad.

Reece Tompsett, Torin Facey (nine), Penny Paul, Ruby Morley and Colby Monoghan (10), Eryn Hurdman, Rhian Cocks, Thomas Colebourne (11) and Jessica Wheaton (12) are all competing under the watchful eye of head coach Charles Rogers, assistant Tina Tompsett and helpers Jack Hurdman and Isaac Banham.

The aim of the series is to develop well-rounded young swimmers 50m and at 200m.

Points are added cumulatively to give a total score over all four rounds and the age group winners will be announced in early May.

Jessica and Torin are laying in second place in their categories with Eryn in eighth and Colby in 11th, whiel Penny, Rhian, Reece, Ruby and Thomas have set personal bests in rounds one and two.

The team will be back hard at it on Monday night pushing for those medals and a place in the performance squad.