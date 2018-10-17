Swimmers in top meet form

Team Skegness’ swimmers turned on the style at the Leicester Penguins meet.

Jessica Wheaton secured a time which placed her fifth in Britain for her age group and category, while Charlie Miller achieved a regional qualifying time.

Amy Holt.

Amy Holt’s hard work paid off as she will swim at next year’s county championships.

Alex and Lucy Parker, Isaac Banham, Jack and Eryn Hurdman and Sienna England-White also travelled to Leicester to represent Skegness.

Day one saw some great swims from the team, with several county and regional times being achieved.

Amy had an amazing swim in the 50m backstroke, claiming her first-ever place at the Lincolnshire County Championships, which will be held in Grantham in 2019.

Jack Hurdman.

Amy has spent many months working to achieve this goal, swimming up to eight hours a week and, with the support of her team on poolside, Saturday was her day.

Day two saw Charlie achieve his regional qualifying time in the 50m freestyle and Jessica’s time in the 50m breaststroke has placed her fifth in Great Britain for her age group.

Day two also saw a mass evacuation of the Leicester pool, due to a fire alarm which left 200 swimmers stood for an hour outside.

Team Skegness train on a Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6pm.

For further details contact Helen Banham 07967 398617