Swimmers in top form at schools’s competition

The younger members of the Skegness Swim Team had a taste of competition when they were invited by their primary schools to swim for them at the Primary Schools AquaSplash in Louth.

Reece Tompsett (nine), Torin Facey (nine) and Imogen Grunnill (10) represented the Richmond Primary School, whilst fellow teammate at The Skegness Swim Club, Tegan Phillips (11) and Thomas Colebourne (10) represented St Peter & St Paul C of E Primary School, Burgh le Marsh.

Tegan Phillips

All of them came home with a place in the top three.

Reece came second in the 25m backstroke while Torin and Imogen gained golds in the 25m freestyle.

Tegan took gold in the 50m freestyle, whilst her school partner Thomas gained second in the 25m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

Tegan and Thomas later joined forces to compete in the 4x25m freestyle relay and walked away with a gold medal each.

Imogen Grunnill.

All of these children train four hours-plus with the Skegness Swim Team each week.

Thomas, Torin and Reece went on to Grantham on Saturday evening to compete for Skegness in the first round of the Grantham Grand Prix, and all set new personal best times in the 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

They returned to the pool o Monday evening for a full training session with the rest of the squad.