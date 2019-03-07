Swimmers collect speeding tickets

The Skegness Swim Team Development Squad travelled competed in The Doncaster Dartes March Madness Sprints Meet at the weekend.

The swimmers are all relatively new to competing but, under the watchful eye of head coach Charles Rogers and junior team captain Thomas Colebourne, they certainly did not disappoint on the day.

Torin Facey.

The team consisted of Rhian Cocks, 10, Thomas Colebourne, 10, Torin Facey, 9, Colby Monaghan,10, Karys Parker, 16, Jasmin Rawlins and Tegan Philips, 11.

The meet had cut-off times, which means when a swimmer enters they must not have swum faster than the cut-off time stated in the rules.

On the day, if they swim faster than the cut-off time then they receive a speeding ticket and move into the next grade.

Team Skegness have been training up to eight hours per week in the pool since Christmas for this moment and it was evident in the number of speeding tickets they received.

Colby Monaghan.

Rhian achieved three tickets in the 100m individual medley, 50m breaststroke and the 50m freestyle.

Rhian also gained silver place in the 50m backstroke.

Torin received a ticket in the 50m freestyle, silver in the 50m butterfly and a fourth place medal in the 50m backstroke.

Colby gained tickets in the 100m individual medley and 50m freestyle, as well as medalling in the 50m breaststroke and backstroke.

Karys came a way with two golds, a silver and a bronze and Jasmin a bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Tegan also helped rack up the points that go towards the top club award and achieved some very good personal best times in the 100m intermediate, 50m backstroke, freestyle and butterfly.

The Skegness Swim Team train on a Monday, Thursday and Friday from 6pm.

Anyone wishing to learn more can call 07749 842015.