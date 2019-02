Members of Skegness Tri Club took part in the Swimarathon based at Fresh Fitness complex on Sunday.

This event was organised by the Rotary Club of Skegness and all funds raised go to charity to support the worldwide eradication of polio.

The team was made up of six club members.

Each team had their own swim lane, where members took turns to swim as many lengths possible in a one-hour period.

The event was very well supported with numerous local teams taking part.

Staff at Fresh Fitness entered their own teams and were also very well organised for the event.

Seats were available poolside for spectators and family members were encouraged to come and support the swimmers.

There was tough competition between the teams to see who could swim the most lengths in the time allowed.

The Skeg Tri team did very well managing to total 167 lengths, but the Fresh Fitness staff got the top spot totalling 199 lengths.

Pictured are Ashley Epton, Pete Nicholls, Jay Harding, Russ Parker, Mark Smith and Sam Smith.