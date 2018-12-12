Swim Team clock more county times

Skegness Swim Team members were in action at the Boston Open Meet, held at Grantham.

A total of 11 swimmers took part in what was their last competition before the Lincolnshire county qualifying closing date.

Charlie Miller, Alex Parker, Lucy Parker and Jessica Wheaton had a fantastic day.

Not only did they rack up a bag full of county times, they also went a step further and racked up a heap of East Midlands regional qualifying times too.

Sienna England-White left it to her last race to claim a county qualifying time in the 50m butterfly.

The 2019 county championship will be held at Grantham over several Sundays in January.

Skegness will have nine Swimmers competing for the club.

Jack and Eryn Hurdman, Sienna England-White, Amy Holt, Charlie Miller, Jessica Wheaton, Isaac Banham and Lucy and Alex Parker will be training everyday over the Christmas holidays in order to get those sought-after medals - and more regional times.

Further details of how to become part of the Skegness Swim Team, or how to become a volunteer, are available from Helen Banham on 07967 398 617.