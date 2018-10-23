Sue takes on the Chicago Marathon

Skegness Coasters’ Sue Smith completed the Chicago Marathon, her 10th 26-mile event.

Sue crossed the finish line in 4:55.45.

She said: “The route was interesting, flat, and so well manned with refreshments, aid stations and a brilliant medal.”

Four pairs of Coasters travelled to Swallow to take part in the aptly-named Gruesome Twosome run last week.

The event usually offers options of a 10k and half marathon, but due to inclement weather in the days leading up to the race, the organisers were forced to cancel the half marathon and all runners took part in the 10k.

The course is challenging, off road and hilly.

Results: Helen Kennedy & Ian Bailey 1:07.04; Alex South & Lou Mills 1.07.19, Julie Hawkesford & Debbie Galloway Cussons 1:11.26, Debbie Cumberworth & Vicky Lewis 1:23.40.

Four runners travelled to Peterborough for the Perkins Half Marathon.

Despite the constant rain, the Coasters’ contingent recorded some good times including two personal bests.

Results: Ian Bailey 2:04.13 (PB), Helen Kennedy 2:13.49, Debbie Cumberworth 2:13.50, Tricia Howard 2:27.11 (PB).

Several more members travelled to Yorkshire Wildlife Park for the 5k Run for Wildlife, which included a route around the animals.

Results: Andy Wilkinson 30.43, Andy Bailey 31.48, Claire Parker 41.59, Jeanette Blythe 42.00, Rebecca Porter 42.02.

Les and Shaun Arrowsmith took part in the Stilton Stumble, where one of the goodies offered at the end was a block of cheese.

Shaun completed the race in 47.13 and Les in 1:23.42.