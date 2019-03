Ethan Steele proved he is best of British by winning he English and Scottish Open Championships back-to-back.

The young judo ace won every one of his contests in both tournaments, and is now ranked number one in the UK for his weight.

Next month the Friskney youngster will fight in Northern Ireland and Copenhagen as he continues to look for more titles.

Ethan is sponsored by Jack Johnson of Phoenix Fitness.

Ethan is pictured on top of the podium as he celebrates another success.