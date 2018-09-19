Stainton tackles first ultra marathon race

It was a busy weekend of ultras, marathons, half marathons and personal bests this week for Skegness and District RC members.

The weekend started with Jason Stainton taking on his first ultra race, the Cumbria Ultra, a 30.8mile race from Keswick to Carlise Castle.

SADRC runners at Cleethorpes.

Jason said: “It was tough, especially getting to the summit of High Pike at 658m.

“I fell over and cut my knee at mile six but kept going and finished 17th in 6 hrs 53 mins.

“The course was fantastic and the scenery was stunning.”

Sunday saw club runners taking part in 5k, 10k and 12-mile races, half marathons and full marathons.

First was the BOX 10k, a course which takes you around the picturesque hills and valleys of Belchford and Oxcombe in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Alistair Frost, Andrew Gledhill, Carol Dualat, Lisa Jack, Paul Jackson and Tammy Rainbow all competed.

At Rutland’s half marathon, Steph Scott and Julie Goodwin took part despite only completing the Great Northern run last weekend, with Steph finishing in 2:12.41 and Julie in 2:19.59.

There was also a marathon distance at Rutland and taking part for the club was Emma Marshall-Telfer, who completed it in 4:16.33.

A 5k and half marathon were held at Cleethorpes.

First back for the club in the 5k race was Stuart Cragg in 20.33, followed by first female back for the club, Charmane Holgate, in 23.51.

They were followed by Victoria Edwards 26.46, Helena Shelton 32.17 and Carol Rippin 44.54.

The half marathon saw Will Kelly first back for the club, finishing in 11th position overall.

He secured a new PB of 1:19.12, beating his time from last week’s half marathon by 1 min 43 secs.

He was followed back by Darren Weston 1:29.18, Oliver Martin 1:31.39, Mark Collingwood 1:33.55, Andy Shelton 1:36.55, Graham Farley 2:25.11 and Lee Cook 2:05.03.

The first female back for the club was Angela Thompson in 1:41.22, followed by Rebecca Lee 1:58.21 and Kerry Bird 2:26.36.

Curtis Jones grabbed a 1:38.58 PB, knocking 8 mins off his previous best.

Martin Chapman 1:40.07 and Brian Darrington 1:44.00, knocking 3 mins off his previous time, also took part.

Chris Hurst ran at the Calke Abbey 10k and Charlie and Helen Luff took on the Ponton Plod, a 12-mile run from Great Ponton.

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk