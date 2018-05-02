Sprint challenge for triathletes

Skegness Tri Club members competed at the second event of the East Midlands Sprint series at Lincoln’s David Lloyd Leisure Centre.

Five competitors took part alongside 500 other triathletes in a sprint distance race, which started with a 400m hard swim, followed by a redesigned bike route whichbegan near Burton Waters and continued through Saxilby and Skellingthorpe before returning. This was followed by the 3.1-mile run.

John Irving, Michael Pell, Lee St Quinton, John Caborn, Michyla Clark, David Johnson and Julie Hawkesford run the final 3.7 miles of the London Marathon in memory of Matt.

Results: Lee St Quinton 1:11.05, Matt Wain 1:12.22, Michael Irving 1:14.30, Ash Epton 1:16.02, David Johnson 1:18.45.

Tri club athletes joined thousands of runners across the country this week in running the remaining 3.7 mile distance of the London Marathon in memory of 29-year-old chef Matt Campbell, who passed away whilst competing in the famous race last Sunday.

This fundraising initiative started out with runners from the London Marathon Support Group and has grown across the country, with many runners and clubs setting their watches to 3.7 miles, running that set distance and also donating £5 each to Matt’s JustGiving page.

Matt was running for Cumbria-based Brathay Trust and his target was to raise £2,500.

More than £200,000 has currently been raised.

The link to donate to Matt’s charity is justgiving.com/fundraising/mattcampbell-londonmarathon