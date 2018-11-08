Sportshall success

The second of this winter’s Junior Sportshall Athletics events was held at the Boston and District Athletic Club indoor athletics training centre on Saturday morning.

Members of Sleaford Striders also took the opportunity to participate in the varied programme of running, jumping and throwing events, including two new challenges in the sportshall setting.

In the under 13 girls’ age group, Megan Reid (BADAC) improved on her performances achieved in the first meeting in the series held last month.

In the standing triple jump, Megan’s best leap advanced to 5.45m on Saturday and she also improved her standing long jump by adding 10cm to her best effort and recording 1.90m.

On the track Megan clocked 23.3secs for third position in the combined under 13 and under 15 two-lap race, clocking 23.3 secs and completed a distance of 14 laps within the four minutes allocated in the inaugural run-as-far-as-you-can event.

In addition, Megan amassed a total of 57 in the speed bounce and achieved a distance of 5.51m in the shot putt.

At under 15 level Holly Impey (BADAC) cleared 4.86m in the standing triple jump and recorded an encouraging 24.0 secs in the two-lap event.

Events in the under 11 age group were closely contested, with Eleanor Lyddiatt showing her fitness with good performances in both track and field events.

She won the two-lap race in 22.8 secs, cleared 2.00m in the standing long jump and recorded 4.52m in the shot.

In the four-minute challenge, Eleanor completed 14 laps and achieved a total of 60 in the speed bounce, cleared an impressive 5.16m in the standing triple jump and clocked 15.4 secs in the first hi-stepper competition.

Hayden Quantrill improved his 2018-19 standing long jump by 5cm (1.65m), completed the two-laps race in second (23.6 secs) and achieved 4.58m in the shot putt, before totting up 14 laps in the four minute challenge.

In the balance test he recorded more than five seconds on the right leg and in excess of eight on the left, and recorded a total of 59 in speed bounce.

Jack Clark-Atkins had his best standing triple jump performance (4.71m) and made short work of the hi-stepper, adding 15.5 secs for the two laps. Jack’s chest push performance was also an improvement as he added 75cm to his previous best (4.75m).

On the track he clocked 23.8 secs for two-laps and completed 14 in four minutes, achieving a score of 55 in the speed bounce.

Joel Bladon achieved more than seven seconds on each foot in the balance test, won the under 11 speed bounce (63) and completed the hi-stepper circuits in fourth position (18.2 secs).

Joel’s chest push went out to 3.75m and, in standing long jump, he cleared a promising 1.80m, recording 24.4 secs overe two lapa.

In standing long jump, Issy Reid added 15cm to her previous best (1.60m) and clocked 26.3 secs over two laps, also completing 12 full laps in four minutes.

Issy’s best performance on the day came in the balance test where she achieved over nine seconds on her right leg, followed by a very promising 12.3 seconds on the left leg.

She advanced her PBs in both standing triple jump (4.61m) and in chest push (4.00m).

Lloyd Thorn equalled his best efforts in standing long jump (1.50m) and chest push (3.50m) and scored 45 in the speed bounce. Lloyd’s highest finish on the day was in the distance race where he completed 14 laps in the allotted four minutes.

Devan Quantrill produced some good performances at under nine level.

Devan won the two-laps in 26.3 secs, hi-stepper in 16.2 secs, balance test with more than eight seconds and four seconds, and the chest push with a distance of 3m.

Noah Donnelly-Coles won the standing long jump with a 1.45m leap, the standing triple jump (3.56m) and vertical jump (27cm PB).

Amelia Bladon made a very promising sportshall competition debut, achieving victory with a total of 41 in the speed bounce, recording 27.1 secs for the two-laps, 1.30m in standing long jump and 19.6 secs in the hi-stepper.

In the under seven age group, Mia Clark-Atkins equalled her two-lap time, recording 31.5secs.

She added two to her speed bounce total (21) and improved her standing triple jump best effort to 3.06m.

Mia achieved a height of 20cms in vertical jump.

William Thomas won both the balance test with more than three secs on the right and over seven on the left, and the vertical jump with a lift of 21 cms. He improved his best distance in the chest push with a 2.75m effort.