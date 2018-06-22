Spirited performances see judo club pick up five gold medals

Members of Skegness and Seathorne Judo clubs travelled to Warsop for a weight competition and returned laden with medals.

The medals were shared between seven club members, who picked up five golds, two silver and a bronze, and the club also won the Throw of the Day and the Spirit of Judo trophies.

Bence Gyurovszki won all of his contests to take the gold medal in the lightest boys category.

Constanca Hidalgo was the lightest female and had to fight girls in a higher weight category but still managed to win one of her contests to win a bronze medal.

She was also awarded the Spirit of Judo trophy for her valiant efforts.

There was a silver medal for Sophie Cheuk, while Bradley and Jake Meese took gold in each of their categories.

The strongest contest was between Nicole Meese and Grace Ramsden, who fought in the same weight group, with Nicole fighting in a heavier group as her group was very inexperienced.

Grace came out on top in the clash of the two club mates and won all of her other contests to win the gold medal. Nicole went on to pick up the silver medal and had the consolation of being awarded the trophy for the days best throw.

For information about either judo club, call Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977 or Mark Mason on 01754 899364, or visit www.skegnessjudo.co.uk

New members are welcome.