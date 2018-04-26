Spilsby Ladies are crowned champs

Spilsby Ladies Hockey Club are league champions.

They clinched the league title in the East Division 4NW(N) following a 4-2 win against closest rivals Leadenham, giving them a six-point lead with two matches to go.

Despite losing their captain midway through the season, Spilsby were able to field a core of eight or nine players to get the results and make club history.

The club prides itself in being inclusive friendly and supportive as mums, daughters and sisters have played for the club over the years... and often together.

The future looks a little brighter as the club encourages young players to train alongside the more experienced club members, so that when they reach their 13th birthday they do not feel intimidated or fear playing in league games.

The lack of local training facilities has seen the club forced to train on hard tennis courts and very bumpy grassy areas.

But they like to think this helps with character building or at least has provided many fun sessions trying to undertake drills and skills.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Sue Gauntlett on 07825 545704.