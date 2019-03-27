South Africa trail challenge for Kenyan

Skegness and District RC’s Dave Kenyan took on the Cheese and Olive trail in South Africa on Saturday.

Dave completed the 9k trail in 1:27.30.

Ruth Maydell at the London Landmarks. WW04GD5w0vwe6AhPyqoZ

“It was a fantastic trail run. There was a ridiculously steep mountain to begin with but a lovely finish through the olive plantation,” he said.

The Gainsborough and Morton 10k was held on Sunday, which saw six club members take part.

First back for the club was Oliver South Africa trail (41.31), followed by Jeff Shelton (50.54), who also bagged himself a personal best time.

Other finishers for the club were Becky Lee (51.30), Sam Fox (53.40), Sarah Smith (53.49) and Miranda Hill (54.00).

Katie Thomas and Steph Scott at the London Landmarks. _ytVXfRLqZYnSjN9QgZq

There were also three 20-mile races club members took part in on Sunday, all great warm-up races for the London Marathon next month.

Ian Russell travelled took part in the Wymondham AC 20-mile, a sell-out race on an undulating course through quiet country lanes.

Ian had a great race finishing in 2:42.45.

Five club members took on the Ashby 20.

Jane Martin, Michael Bruce and Robin Harrison at the East Hull 20.'Ruth Maydell at the London Landmarks. 9CEqR_BATQVmOhgb7wuB

Will Kelly (2:02.26) claimed 11th place overall as he took another 12 seconds off the PB time he set last weekend.

First lady back for the club was Angela Thompson (2:37.15), who was 14th in her age category and 36th lady overall.

Pacing Angela round the course was Mark Sands (2:37.21), followed by Leanne Rickett (2:47.31) and Ian Kocko (2:47.35).

Crossing the Humber to take on the East Hull Harriers 20-mile, a fast flat course, were seven club members.

The Gainsborough and Morton 10k saw Miranda Hill, Sam Fox, Sarah Smith, Becky Lee and Jeff Shelton in action. B5ndVpbd3rJ-uSMuQbqP

First back for the club was Matt West (2:21.21), followed by Andrew Geldhill (2:45.15), Bob Green (3:09.16) and Robin Harrison (3:17.55).

The first lady back for the club was Jane Martin (3:22.22) who ran with Michael Bruce (3:22.22), then Kerry Bird-Green (3.27.31).

At the London Landmarks Half Marathon, Katie Thomas (2:02.48) and Steph Scott (2:02.49) were raising money for Cancer Research and the EHE Rare Cancer Charity respectively.

Next back for the club was Hannah Chapman (2:54.26), ahead of Ruth Maydell (3:11.52), who was running to raise money for the Institute of Cancer Research, and Sudan Royal (3:14.42).