Sophie wins Judoka club’s May award

Seathorne Judo Club have presented May’s Judoka of the Month award to Sophie Cheuk.

This was awarded to Sophie in recognition of her continued improvement, commitment and on-going enthusiasm.

Sophie received a club training top, sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness, which was presented to her by club Sensei Mark Mason.

For information about the judo club please, contact Mark Mason on 01754 899364, or see the website at http://www.skegnessjudo.co.uk/ The cub welcomes new members from five years upwards.