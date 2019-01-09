Skegness swimmers celebrate their successful year of action

Skegness Swim Team celebrated a year of successes with their annual awards night, held at the Marine Bar.

The Mayor of Skegness, Coun Sid Dennis presented awards to the many team members.

Reece Tompsett.

Charlie Miller and Amy Holt won the Pointscore Shield for accumulating the most points in the club’s internal monthly galas whilst Sienna England-White and Isaac Banham collected the Highest Attendance awards.

Conor Annibal, Frank Kenning and Eryn Hurdman were awarded the Kim Baker Memorial Cup, The Mark Bailey Memorial Trophy and Templeman Memorial Cup respectively.

Amelia Bird, Reece Tompsett, Ruby Morley and Torin Facey received the Most Improved Swimmers awards.

The Skegness Indoor Swimming Pools Association Awards are given to the swimmers that have achieved the most points competing at external swimming meets as well as internal galas.

Frank Kenning.

The 2018 runners-up were Eryn Hurdman, Lucy Parker and Alex Parker, the winners being Charlie Miller, Isaac Banham and Amy Holt.

The Skegness Swim Club also award a fellowship grant to the swimmers with the overall most points for the year.

A swimmer can only receive it once in their time at the club, and for the next year the training fees for that swimmer will be paid for by the club.

The 2018 winner was Jessica Wheaton.

Torin Facey.

The Skegness Swim Team have had the most amazing year in the water and this was clearly evident by the amount of trophies and medals that the Mayor handed out.

There was also another cause for celebration, when news was given, that the club had been awarded £1,000 through the ELDC Councillors Community Grant.

Coun Danny Brookes and Coun Mark Dannatt were on hand to make the big announcement to chairman Carl Wheaton.

The money will be used to increase the awareness of the club through targeted marketing and to send volunteers on training courses to improve their knowledge base

Further details about The Skegness Swim Team can be obtained from Helen Banham on 07967 398 617.