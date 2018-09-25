Skegness runners in 24 heaven

The popular Equinox24 was staged at Belvoir Castle this weekend, as the rain lashed down.

Seven members of Skegness and District RC took part in the event as a solo competitors, each given 24 hours to run as many laps of a hilly, multi terrain 10k course as possible.

Skegness and District RC entered teams into the Equinox24.

The race starts at midday on the Saturday and there was an excellent show from the club members.

Janet and Barry Norton ran the event for the first time, not just as a team but as solo competitors.

They finished together, running a brilliant four laps (40km).

Both Janet and Barry wanted to complete more but injury stopped them, although they’re pledging to return for another go next year.

Skegness and District RC entered teams into the Equinox24.

Maurice Tompkins took on the course again after last year, ending with a total of eight laps (80km).

Victoria Edwards started strongly but a recent injury played havoc in her race plan and she was forced to pull out during lap five.

Three determined gentleman all ran an excellent race and all completed 10 laps, which is an outstanding 100km, before midday, meaning they all collected their bronze pins.

Robin Harrison, Phil Horton and newest member Steve Collins completed the trio.

SADRC also entered three teams - Run-Hers, Skegness & District RC and Scrambled Legs N Achin’.

All three teams ran 19 laps each.

The route runs up and down hills, around fields, across lakes all within site of the beautiful Belvoir Castle.

Equinox also added an extra event this year, a 10k midday and evening race.

Jimmy and EmmaJean Hearn both represented the club, Jimmy finishing with times of 01:05.11 and 01:13.59 and EmmaJean in 01:04.25 01:12.56.

In Bourn, Alistair Frost flew the SADRC flags at the Bourn to Run 10k with his brother and sister, all completing the multi-terrain course in Cambridgeshire.

SADRC train at Spilsby on Tuesdays, Horncastle on Wednesdays, Boston on Thursdays and Skegness on Fridays.

For information visit their Facebook page.