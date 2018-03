Skegness Rugby Club came out on top in their survival battle with Boston.

The hosts claimed a comfortable 23-12 victory over their rivals on Saturday to sit a point clear of the bottom two.

Boston are now five points adrift at the foot of the Midlands 4 East (North) while second-bottom Ollerton are a point behind the seasiders.

Skegness return to action on April 7, travelling to fourth-placed Chesterfield Panthers.

