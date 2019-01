Skegness Rugby Club will be looking to get back to winning ways, but face the tough task of doing so against the Midlands 4 East (North) leaders.

The Blue and Whites’s five-game winning streak was ended at the weekend as they returned to action with a 40-19 defeat away at second-place Cleethorpes.

They will now host table toppers ast Retford on the East Coast at the weekend (KO 2.15pm).