Skegness Rugby Club will be looking to bounce back as they host strugglers Gainsborough on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites took a five-game winning streak into the Christmas break, but began the year by facing the division’s top two.

Defeat at second-placed Cleethorpes was followed by a home 55-26 loss to leaders East Retford at the weekend.

Gainsborough sit second-bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North) ahead of the weekend’s trip to the coast.