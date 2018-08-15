Skegness and District RC runners put in the miles to compete at Sleaford, Newark, Nottingham and Darlington

Thirteen Skegness and District RC members took on Sleaford Striders’ award-winning 10k road race on Friday night.

The scenic race concludes with an array of homemade cakes on offer at the end for everyone who took part.

Charlie Luff was first back for the club in 50.35, followed by Helen Luff, who was also the first female back for the club, in 51.34.

Richard Barnett was next across the line for the club with a season’s best of 52.59, followed by Natalie Mitchell 59.19, Kerry Bird 59.44, Bob Green 59.45, Ben Turner 1:04.59 and Katy Taylor 1:05.02.

Knocking more than a minute off both of their times from last year’s Sleaford 10k were Barry Norton 1:03.52 and Janet Norton 1:06.49.

Sarah Kirk got a new 10k PB of 1:12.19 and Rachel Lear and Rebecca Grice, who are both coming back from injury, finished in 1:13.35 and 1:18.28 respectively.

Six members travelled to represent the club in the Newark Half Marathon on Sunday.

First across the line for the club, in a season’s best performance, was Leanne Rickett in 1:44.23, closely followed by Mark Sands in 1:44.24.

Not far behind was Ian Coz Kocko in 1:45.07, then Colin Chambers in 1:45.41.

Miranda Hall competed in her first-ever half marathon, clocking 2:09.13.

Maurice Thompkins finished 3:16.09.

After running in the Sleaford 10k on Friday night, Rachel Lear and Richard Barnett took on the Darlington 10k on Sunday, Richard finishing in 54.53 and Rachel in 1:17.59.

At the Nottingham 10k, also on Sunday, Steph Scott finished in 58.07, raising £50 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance in the process.

