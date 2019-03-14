Skegness 10k proceeds handed to charities

Proceeds from the popular Skegness 10k have been handed out to charities.

A total of £9,700 was passed on to good causes following December’s event.

Storehouse: Restore received �1,000. IX6Jfb40XyQ88Z1WTypi

The charities were nominated by members of Skegness Coasters, who host the event, and by companies that were involved in the running.

A cheque for £4,500 was handed to the local branch of the Royal British Legion, with the League of Friends of Skegness Hospital, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Storehouse: Restore, Cardiac Risk Assessment in the Young (CRY) and the Alzheimer’s Society each receiving £1,000.

The Skegness Sea Scouts and Skegness Air Cadets each collected donations of £100.

The League of Friends of Skegness Hospital said: “The £1,000 donated to us will be going towards our current project which is to provide three palliative care rooms with overnight facilities for family and small private courtyards.”

The League of Friends of Skegness Hospital received �1,000. jQjrieFOY9ttd6HMbGrL

CRY stated that the money would go towards ‘raising awareness, improving early diagnosis through cardiac screening, supporting young people with a cardiac diagnosis and funding research.’

The Alzheimer's Society are handed �1,000.

CRY collected �1,000 from the 10k.