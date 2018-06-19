Six appeal for rider Hickman

Peter Hickman recorded a season-best result at Snetterton on his return to the British Superbike championship, after his record breaking efforts at the Isle of Man TT races.

The Willoughby rider registered seventh place in race one and went one better in the second race, finishing sixth.

By his own admission his qualifying result was far from good and he started the first 16-lap race from a sixth row grid position in 17th place.

A good start saw him move up to eighth on the opening lap, with his progress helped by four riders crashing at turn two which brought out the safety car for two laps to allow for the fallen riders and bikes to be recovered.

Once the race was underway again Hickman moved up to seventh on lap 10. He was briefly overhauled by James Ellison two laps from home but immediately responded to reclaim his position and went on to cross the finish line in seventh place.

Hickman had a better starting position for the second race and set off from the fourth row to move into ninth place. By lap two he was up to seventh and on lap five he dispatched Michael Laverty to claim sixth.

When two of the front runners crashed on lap 10, Hickman was promoted to fourth place which he held until Danny Buchan caught and passed him on lap 13.

With two laps remaining Hickman was relegated to sixth where he remained to the chequered flag.

Hickman said: “I’m happy enough with the weekend.

“Snetterton was our poorest circuit in 2017 so to come away this weekend with two good results is pleasing and, whilst I’m still not in the position I’d like to be in, we’ve made good progress.

“It wasn’t easy coming here straight after the TT but the whole team has done well, so hopefully this kick starts our season.”

Hickman moves up the rider standings to 12th on 40 points, with the next round at Knockhill in Scotland on July 6-8.

Now he has his championship challenge back on track he will be seeking two strong results to move him nearer the series leaders.