This December’s Skegness Darts League Funbus is only a couple of weeks away , with pro Tony O’Shea hopping on board.

Taking place on Sunday, December 17, the event begins at the Seaview Pub at midday.

It will move on to Wainfleet Social Club, the Red Lion and ending at The Highwayman Inn.

O’Shea - nicknamed Silverback - will play an exhibition at each pub, lasting 90 minutes.