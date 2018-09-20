Sign up for Pro-Am shot

This Friday will be the final open Pro-Am Qualifier at the Ex Service Club.

The winner of the best-of-three format with a double 18 start will play alongside one of the pros on November 4.

The top 16 points scorers will compete in qualifier number eight and also line up alongside the eiught qualifiers in the Ex Service Masters on the afternoon of the Pro-Am.

Leading contenders are: Scott Smith 17 pts, Martin Bell 15, Pete Evans 14, Stewart Giles, Chris Simpson, Kristian Thein 10, Spencer Davis 9, Nathan Careless 8, Rick Seaman, Stewart Yapp, David Tuplin 7, Nick Casswell, Rob O’Brien, Jim Wilson, Andy Hardy, Josh Clough, Paul Harrison.

The eight pros will be: Rob Hewson (sponsored by SeaviewPub), Lorraine Winstanley (The Saxby), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Anastasia Dobromyslova (Fabrique Creations), Dean Winstanley (Home Style Outlet), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Butchers 4 U).