Seaview take step closer to darts title

It was the turn of league newcomers The Attic to try to stop Web Signs Division One leaders Seaview Next Tuesday in the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League this week.

Charlie Kemp got them off to a flying start with 17 and 15-dart legs plus 8x100, 128, 133, 140 and 134 finish in his win over Nathan Careless (6x100, 120, 5x140, 180 and an 18 darter).

Charlie also had another 18 dart leg and 100 finish in his second singles game, which he won.

Rob Hewson was in mean mood for the Attic as he hit 4x100, 104, 121, 125, 4x140, 2x180, 17 and 13 dart legs but these were their only successes, despite Greg Richardson (7x100, 120, 2x140) challenging as the Seaview continued their relentless pursuit of title number three.

Kristian Thein (2x100, 121, 123, 2x125, 134, 140), Kev Barker (5x100, 125) and Sam Hewson (2x100, 119, 121, 125, 3x140, 180, 116 finish, a 13 dart leg 2x20 and an 18 dart doubles leg with partner George Stocks) doing the damage to claim victory.

Rowdy Mob remain in second after their narrow 7-5 victory over Ex Service Sports.

The pick of Rowdy Mob were Rick Garner (5x100, 140), Lee Yates (100, 116, 140), Mark Forman (6x100, 125, 140, 180, 117 finish) and Martin Bell (6x100, 121, 3x140) while Sports had Ray McIvor (4x100, 134), Mark Gray (2x100, 140, 180), Pete Evans (4x100, 125, 132, 140, 180) and man of the match Brad Martin (13x100, 134, 135, 3x140) doing well.

Ex Service 501s maintained third with a comfortable 10-2 win against bottom side Red Arrows, who remain pointless.

Carl Abbiss (3x100, 2x134, 180 and 152 finish with a 15 dart leg), Carl Parnham (8x100, 134, 3x140), Wayne Burles (6x100, 120 121, 122) and Gordon Smith (2x100, 2x140, 180) threw wel for 501s while Red Arrows Nick Casswell (5x100, 119) and Stuart Hodson (3x100, 140) as their pick.

Ex Service Cobras are fast becoming the spoilers in this league as they had another fantastic result, this time 6-6 against the Highwayman.

Darrell Webb (9x100, 121 and a 15 dart leg), Ken Wilson (3x100, 3x140), Stuart Corsen (5x100, 118, 125) and Roy Parnham (100, 102, 2x121, 123) were in fine form while Highwayman had Mark Williams (7x100, 128), Darren Taylor and (3x100, 140) as the pick of their team.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, Liberal Lads raced into a 4-1 lead against WMC Aces, with Mark Carter (100, 115), Rob Pomeroy (2x100, 121) and Gordon McQuillan (100, 125, 180) foing well.

Spencer Davis was the saviour for the Aces, winning their only point of the day (5x100, 140).

The leaders maintained their four-point lead at the top with a 5-3 win.

Form team Jewson Seaview Raiders had a comfortable 6-2 victory over the Welcome Hillbillies, John Upton being the Welcome’s star with 4x100, 125 and a fantastic 156 finish, the highest in this division.

Raiders had Kieran Steven Emsen (3x100, 113, 140 and a 150 finish), Rob O’Brien (5x100), Ray Witton (100, 123, 132) in form.

It was all to play for at the Vine as the Allstars took on faltering Ex Service Spitfires, who led 3-2 after the singles through Martin Boss (100, 121, 140 and a 19 darter), Liam Simms (2x100, 104 finish) and Ian Dunn (118, 140).

M. Spence (100, 121, 140, 160 and 180) and partner D. Pendrigh took out 245 in five darts to level things up at 3-3.

But Spitfires won the trebles for a 5-3 result.

Miles Hartley hit 120, 140 for the Allstars.

Liberal Us went to Cricket Club and came away with a 6-2 win to inflict more misery upon the home team.

Steven Bourke (2x100, 116) was Cricket Club’s best player while Liberal had Hayley Reeson (100, 2x140), Paul Fox (3x100, 125) and James Jenkins (100, 136) in form.

A round robin competition at Seaview saw 40 entries, with Scott Williams coming out on top on a very competitive day.

He beat Tony Hill in the final.