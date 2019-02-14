Seaview sting the Cobras

Web Design Division One leaders Seaview Next Tuesday beat Ex Service Cobras 6-3 in the Sid Dennis and Sons Darts League Skegness.

Kristian Thein had 12 sheet shots, including a maximum, Sam Hewson had 10 with a 180 and Nathan Careless earned 11, including a fantastic 140 finish.

George Stocks had seven sheet shots, including 105 checkout while Darrell Webb was the pick of the Cobras bunch with seven and an 18 darter.

Rowdy Mob, lying in third place, didn’t have things all their own way against bottom team Red Arrows.

Leading 3-2 after the first singles and sharing the doubles and trebles, the Red Lion side took the first two singles through Nick Casswell (3x100, 121, 140) and Mark Simpson (9x100, 4x140) to lead 5-4.

But the Mob came back strongly to win the last 3 and the match 7-5, David Tuplin hitting five 100-plus scores, with Mark Forman (nine 100-pluses), Rick Garner (nine sheet shots, including a 180) and Shaun Drury (10 sheet shots) doing the most damage.

The 501s had a narrow 7-5 win over the Highwayman, a score the effectively ends their chances of winning the title.

High scores for 501s came from Gordon Smith (10 and a 14 dart leg), Wayne Burles (seven), Carl Parnham (10, including a 180), Carl Abbiss (eight, including 180).

The pick for the Highwayman were Wayne Clarke (12), Mark Williams (8x100), Dave Brewin (nine), and Mark Oke (9x100, 180 ).

The Attic lost ground on the leaders after their 7-5 defeat at the hands of the Ex Service Sports. Brad Martin threw 12 100s or better, Mark Gray had an 11 darter, Gary Garton threw four sheet shots and a 17 darter while Pete Evans was also instrumental the win.

Attic had some great scoring from Rob Hewson (10), Charlie Kemp (eight) and Guy Richardson (seven, including a 180).

In the Piper Window Systems Division Two, a top-of-the-table clash at the Ex Service saw Spitfires play host to leaders Liberal Lads.

Spitfires found themselves 4-0 down but Lee Woods gave them hope of a draw by winning the last singles.

Despite Lee helping Liam Simms and Rick Seaman (3x100, 121, 125, 135) it wasn’t enough as Liberal Lads ran out 7-1 winners to open up a four-point gap.

Lee racked up scores of 7x100, 120, 121, 2x140.

Gordon McQuillan (100, 121, 140) and Eric Hammond (2x100, 119) also threw well.

Cricket Club got their season back on track with a 7-1 drubbing of the Welcome Hillbillies, Alistair Ainsworth (2x100, 105) and Paul Lucas (2x100, 125, 140) being their highest scorers.

Vine Allstars have had some amazing results of late and must have fancied their chances against lowly Liberal Us.

But the Liberal soon raced into a 4-0 lead with Hayley Reeson (3x100, 134) being their star.

Rui Mason stopped the rot for the Vine, winning the last singles which was to be their only success as Liberal were convincing 7-1 winners.

Miles Hartley (2x100, 125) was the pick of the Allstars scorers.

Jewson Seaview Raiders claimed a comprehensive 6-2 over WMC Aces, despite Aces’s Spencer Davis’s best attempts (3x100, 140, 2x180).

Gareth Jowett (100, 125, 140) was also on target while Raiders’s Kevin West (2x100, 123), Rob O’Brien (3x100, 121, 137, 180), Sean Bates (100, 140) and Steven Emsen (100 finish) also added highlights.