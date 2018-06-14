Seaview hit a cup and league double

Seaview Next Tuesday have completed a Skegness darts league and cup double.

The cup finals night took place at the Ex Service Club, where the four-man Barkham Arms had to forfeit their semi against Seaview as they didn’t have enough playersavailable.

The other semi saw Rowdy Mob beat Ex Service Sports 7-1, Pete Evans’ victory against Martin Bell his team’s only success.

The final pitted league champions Seaview Next Tuesday against runners-up Rowdy Mob, and what a cracking final it was.

They shared the singles to make it 3-3 and ensuring there was all to play for in the doubles.

The highlights of the singles were Thomas Atkinson (2x100, 2x180 and a 123 finish) for the Rowdy Mob, who beat Seaview’s Kristian Thein (2x100, 137, 3x140), Sam Hewson (2x100, 123, 140, 180, 105 finish and legs of 13, and 15 darts) and Mark Thompson (2x100, 117, 140, 180) in his win over Rick Garner (2x100, 134, 2x140).

The draw for the pairs would be vital, and first up for Seaview was Sam Hewson (2x140, 177) and Mark Thompson, who won 2-0 with 2x14 dart legs to take a 5-3 lead.

Next up was Seaview’s pair of Mark Kirby and Kristian Thein who held their nerve for a 2-1 win over Lee Yates and David Tuplin, giving the Seaview the double.

The Seaview team have aslo won the pairs final, can they add the singles to the trophy cabinet too? Only the trio of Rob Hewson, Charlie Kemp and Gordon Smith from the Ex service 501s, who won the trebles, have stopped them from a clean sweep so far.

The singles will be held on Friday at the SeaviewPub.

Presentation night, featuring Dean Winstanley, will be held at the Working Men’s Club, Skegness on June 22.

June 29 will see the next Pro-Am qualifier held at the Ex Service.

It will be a double-in, double-out format played on three boards.

June 30 will be the Seaview Series of Darts final, where a total of £1000 is up for grabs.

Paul Gelder and Scott Millar are the latest qualifiers.

Upcoming qualifiers are: Thursday (June 14) Millers Sports & Music Bar, Chape; St Leonards (8pm); Friday (June 15) Hope and Anchor, Grimsby (8pm); June 23, Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); June 24 SeaviewPub, Skegness (1.30pm).