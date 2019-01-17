Seaview come from behind for victory

A cracker of a game took place at the Seaview as Next Tuesday hosted Highwayman in the Web Signs Division One.

The away team led 3-2 after the first singles with Lee Dore snr (5x100, 4x140 and a 17 dart leg), Scott Smith (3x100, 121, 125, 135, 140) and captain Wayne Clarke (4x100, 121, 125, 140, 180) doing well.

When Mark Williams and Lee Dore won the doubles to put the Highwayman 4-2 up, things looked ominous for the home side.

But they won the trebles to reduce the deficit to one point, Wayne Clarke beating Mark Kirby (2x100, 121, 140) to lead 5-3.

Back came the Seaview, winning the last four singles to end up unlikely 7-5 winners thanks to Kev Barker (4x100, 125, 133, 2x140 , 2x180), Sam Hewson (5x100, 103, 2x121, 2x123, 2x125, 135, 2x140, 180, and 16 and 17 dart legs) and matchwinner Nathan Careless (9x100, 4x140 and a 19 dart leg).

Dave Brewin (3x100, 3x140) was also on target for the Highwayman.

Elsewhere in the Sid Dennis and Sons Dart League Skegness, a brilliant game of darts at the Attic saw them beaten by Ex Service 501s in a game with 91 sheet shots.

The 501s stormed into a 3-0 lead thanks to Gordon Smith, Carl Abbiss (6x100, 130, 2x140, 180) and Wayne Burles (5x100, 121, 140) but Charlie Kemp (7x100, 119, 125, 130, 4x140 and a 19 dart leg) and Rob Hewson (4x100,138, 5x140, 180 and a 17 dart leg) won the last two for the Attic.

The doubles and triples were shared to leave the 501s 4-3 up going into the final set of singles, and when Carl Parnham (2x100, 125, 121,122, 125, 3x140 and finishes in 100, 103, and 18 and 21 darts) and Wayne Burles won theirs it was Liam Clark (3x100, 125, 140) who came off the bench to win his game and the match for the 501.

With the game safe, Gordon Smith put in a fabulous performance in his final singles, hitting 3x100, 121, 140, 2x180 to go with his earlier scores of 4x100, 121, 140 to give the 501s an 8-4 victory.

Attic had Greg Richardson (5x100, 140), Ben Pritchard (5x100) and Keith Potter (2x100, 171) throwing well while Rob Hewson also hit a 16 dart leg and Charlie Kemp a 15 darter.

Ex Service Sports had an 8-4 win over Red Arrows, their first win of the season.

Bradley Martin (3x100, 123, 134, 139, 4x140 and a 17 dart leg), Pete Evans (104, 123, 125) and Mark Gray (5x100, 125, 2x140) were their main contributors while Arrows had Nick Casswell (2x100, 125, 2x140), Paul Tuplin (3x100, 107, 123, 135) and Richard Kinning (2x100, 125) on the sheet.

Ex Service Cobras were put to the sword 10-2 by a rampant Rowdy Mob.

Shane Lowe (4x100, 120, 134, 5x140), Rick Garner (5x100, 110, 2x125, 2x140, 180), Mark Forman (4x100, 123, 137, 120 finish and legs in 15 and 19 darts), David Tuplin (3x 100, 101, 125, 2x140) and Martin Bell (4x100, 118, 3x140 180, 17 dart leg) threw well while, for the Cobras, Darrell Webb (6x100, 2x140, 2x180 and 16 dart leg) and Ken Wilson (5x100, 2x121) were on target.

In the Piper Window Systems Division Two, a high scoring game at Cricket Club saw them thrashed by Jewson Seaview Raiders.

The away side won all the opening singles, doubles and triples before claiming victory in the team game to win 8-0.

Mark Dannatt (100, 116), Peter East (116, 127, 140), Sean Bates (100, 117), Rob O’Brien (121, 140) did some of the damage while Paul Lucas (3x100, 117, 121, 2x125), Steven Bourke (2x100, 132), Lewis Rawlings (4x100, 119) and Alistair Ainsworth (3x100) threw well for Cricket Club.

There was no such upset at the Welcome as they crashed out 6-2 to Ex Service Spitfires.

John Upton (120, 135, 140) was the best of the Welcome players as he won his singles, whiel Spitfires high scores were Kev Pulham (2x100), Rick Seaman (2x100, 140) and a 100 finish from Ian Dunn.

Liberal lads were top on leg difference going into this round of games and, away at the Vine Allstars, they never looked in any trouble as they ran away with a 7-1 win.

Gordon Mcquillan (2x100, 127 finish), Chris Fisher (100, 140) and Terry Cox (125, 140) helped the cause while the Allstars’s Rui Mason (100, 140), Mick Spence (180) and Howard Reekes (2x100, 2x140) threw well.

An intriguing encounter at the Liberal Club saw the Us and WMC Aces meet.

The Aces won the singles through Mick Jones, Spencer Davis (100, 112, 125, 140 and a 16 dart leg) and David Reding (100, 126).

They also had Kyle Davis on target with 100, 2x140 while Liberal winners were Matt Reeson (4x100) and James Jenkins (100, 140).

Hayley Reeson hit 2x100, 121, 125 before the Aces took the doubles and trebles before losing the team game, but came out on top 5-3 to keep their promotion push going.

This week Division Two captains voted not to update the format following a meeting.

Carl Abbiss, Sam Hewson, Scott Sutton and Nathan Careless will be hoping to get their PDC tour cards this week as they compete at Q School in Wigan, beginning on Thursday.

A knockout contest was held at the Liberal Club on Sunday with 32 entries.

Hayley Reeson won the prize for furtherst lady while Carl Abbiss and Sam Hewson met in the final.

Sam came from 2-0 down to secure the win 5-3 and take away the £80 winners’s purse while Carl had to settle for £40.