Seaview champs after league’s bizarre finish

The Skegness Darts League season ended in farce as three of the scheduled games were not played, leaving only four games taking place across two divisions.

There are a few issues still to settle in the league on Friday as the cup semi-finals and final will take place at the Ex Service, beginning at 7.30pm.

Team Sam.

The Barkham Arms, Seaview Next Tuesday, Rowdy Mob, and Ex Service Sports will be in action.

The following week Friday the SeaviewPub will host the league singles event, with presentation night on June 22 at the Working Men’s Club, with Dean Winstanley.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One this week, Seaview Next Tuesday were gifted the league title as relegated Cricket club couldn’t field a side.

Barkham Arms again couldn’t field a side and Liberal Club were gifted a 9-3 win, a result that keeps them in the division.

Rowdy Mob took on Ex Service Sports and shared the singles 3-3, Sports taking the first doubles thanks to Steve Wolsetholme (2x100, 140) and Pete Evans (2x100, 2x125).

But missing Brad Martin and Gary Garton, they could only watch the Rowdy Mob win the last two doubles to win 7-5 to secure the runners up spot.

Ex Service 501s took on Dartaholics and ended up convincing 11-1 winners to finish the season in third place.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two, Red Arrows were gifted a 9-3 win over Vine and are champions.

The runners-up spot was up for grabs and Seaview Raiders were in that position taking on WMC Aces.

It was a simple equation, Aces needing to win to claim second.

Phil Muggeson (100, 134) got the Aces off to the perfect start but the Raiders took the next three through Peter East (100, 125, 140) Kieran Steven Emsen (100, 138) and Steven Emsen (2x125).

Aces levelled the singles thanks to Mick Jones amd Mick Seager before taking the opening doubles.

However, Raiders took the next to level at 5-5, the Emsens then securing the 7-5 win and promotion for Raiders.

Welcome Hillbillies, rooted at the foot of the table, found themselves 4-2 up in the singles over Liberal Us, and dreaming of their second league win of the season, only to see their opponents take the first two doubles to lead 6-4.

But it wasn’t to be the great escape for the Liberal as Hillbillies took the final doubles to square the match 6-6.

Upcoming Seaview £1,000 singles qualifiers will be: Today (June 7) - Skegness Ex Service Club 8pm; Saturday (June 9) - SeaviewPub 1.30pm; Sunday (June 10) - Skegness Liberal Social Club 1.30pm; Tuesday (June 12) - Duke of Wellington Midville, 8pm; June 23 - Skegness Liberal Social Club 1.30pm; June 24 - SeaviewPub 1.30pm.

The Hewsons Battle Bus took place on Sunday - and it was a fantastic day for all involved.

Players donned Team Rob and Team Sam shirts, travelling from pub to pub, visiting the SeaviewPub, the Ship at Ingoldmells, The Grange at Chapel St Leonards and the Ship Bar-Restaurant in Skegness.

A lot of darts thrown during the course of the day, with both Rob and Sewson hitting 180s galore, double, double finishes and bull finishes.

The boys only lost one game each all day, Kristian Thein hitting 2x180 in one leg to defeat Rob and Wayne Clark gaining a 2-1 victory over Sam.

The final score saw Team Rob and Team Sam tied at 13-13.