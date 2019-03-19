Seaview and Liberal Lads win darts league titles

Seaview Next Tuesday have been crowned the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Dart League Skegness’s Web Signs Division One champions for the third year in a row.

They won 8-4 at the Highwayman in a game they controlled from the start.

Seaview’s George Stocks (2x100, 121, 125, 129, 2x135), Nathan Careless (2x100, 134, 135, 180 and a 16 darter), Sam Hewson (2x100, 4x140, 2x180, a 113 finish and legs in 17, 18 and 19 darts), Kristian Thein (100, 112, 123, 140) threw well while Highwayman had Dave Brewin (6x100, 2x140), Lee Dore Snr (4x100, 107, 134, 3x140, 16 and 19 dart legs), Mark Williams (4x100, 2x140 and a 17 dart leg) and captain Wayne Clarke (3x100, 2x180) giving good accounts of themselves.

Runners-up spot is up for grabs and holding that place currently is Rowdy Mob after their 9-3 win over Ex Service Cobras, a result that drops them into the bottom two.

Rick Garner (7x100, 2x121, 130, 4x140, 120 finish and an 18 darter), Martin Bell (7x100, 121, 123, 3x140), Shaun Drury (3x100, 140), Lee Yates (2x100, 135) and David Tuplin (3x100, 2x125, 120 finish) were on target for the Rowdy Mob.

Ken Wilson (5x100, 109, 121, 125, 128, 134, 2x140, 18 dart leg), Roy Parnham (117, 121, 123, 133, 135), Tom Thornton (6x100) and Darrell Webb (2x100, 125, 135) responded for the Cobras.

Ex service 501s were sitting a point behind Rowdy Mob prior to this game and their opponents were the Attic.

In a game with more than 80 high scores it was the Attic who took the first set of singles 3-2 with some outstanding performances: Jonathan Thorndike (4x100, 121), Charlie Kemp (6x100, 137, 139, 140) and Rob Hewson (3x100, 139, 110 finish, 15, and 19 dart legs).

The doubles and trebles were shared, with 501s’s Carl Abbiss (2x100, 121, 125, 134, 4x140) and Carl Parnham (4x100, 101, 105, 121, 3x140) winning in 17 and 19 darts.

So with the last set of singles remaining, the Attic held a slender 4-3 lead.

The 501s then took the first three singles through Chris Fletcher (121, 125, 128, 140), Richard Hughes (4x100, 135, 4x140, 180 and a 14 dart leg), and Carl Parnham to lead 6-4.

Greg Richardson (9x100, 2x140) responded for the Attic to bring them back to 5-6, but Carl Abbiss won the last singles and the match for the 501s to keep them a point behind the Mob.

These two teams meet in the final game of the season.

Jack Knight (2x100) made only his third appearance for the Attic, just failing to gain a singles win.

Rob Hewson followed up his performance in the first singles by adding (6x100, 131, 134, 140, 180).

The final game was between relegated Red Arrows and Ex Service Sports.

Sports were occupying second-bottom but managed to move up a place as they cruised to a 9-3 win with Brad Martin (4x100, 121, 135, 140, 2x180, 115 finish ), Pete Evans (3x100, 123, 135, 140), Gary Garton (8x100, 3x125) in form while Arrows had Mark Simpson (5x100, 121), Nick Casswell (100, 120, 125, 140), Stuart Hodson (3x100) and skipper Andrew Cooper hitting a maximum.

Sports play Cobra’s last game of the season, and the losers will finish second bottom.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two a win for Liberal Lads over Vine Allstars saw them crowned champions.

Allstars took a surprise 2-0 lead with M. Spence (100, 135) and youngster Rui Mason (3x100, 140) doing well but normal service was soon resumed as the Lads ran out 5-3 winners.

Robert Harker (100, 122, 126), Mark Carter (125, 180), Rob Pomeroy (100, 140), Gordon McQuillan (100, 125) and Terry Cox (100, 121, 125) helped claim the title.

Second-placed Jewson Seaview Raiders had a 6-2 win over Cricket Club with Kieran Steven Emsen (4x100, 140, 138), Sean Bates (3x100, 121, 123, 125), Steven Emsen (125, 140), Peter East (100, 125).

Cricket Club had Alistair Ainsworth (2x100, 125) and M. Brackley (3x100) throwing well.

Ex Service Spitfires met Welcome Hillbillies and led 3-2 as Rick Seaman (2x100, 118), Liam Simms (5x100, 112 finish) and Kev Pulham (105, 100 finish) threw well and John Upton (100, 120) and N. Ward (3x100) were the Welcome singles winners.

Hillbillies took the doubles and trebles to lead 4-3 but Spitfires’s Martin Boss (100, 140) and Lee Woods (2x100, 135) to win the team game, and earn the 4-4 draw.

WMC Aces found themselves trailing the Liberal Us 4-1 after the singles, Spencer Davis (100, 134, 135, 138 and a 20 dart leg) being their only success.

Mick Seager also had (2x100, 132), Steve Gillings (100, 140) and James Jenkins (100, 101, 140) were the bright lights for the Liberal, but Aces came back strong winning doubles trebles and team game to force a draw.

Friday sees the first Pro-Am qualifier at the Ex Service Club.

Registration is from 8pm and entry costs £2.

Points will be awarded for wins and the top eight players will line up with the pros on November 3.

Pros: Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Ronnie Baxter (Car & Sons Services), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub Skegness), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Dennis Priestley (The Anchor, Friskney), Bob Anderson (Darts Craigside Guesthouse), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Vernon Carpets & Interiors).