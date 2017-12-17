Saxby collects his Judoka of the Month prize

Max Saxby has been named the Seathorne Judo club’s Judoka of the Month.

This has been awarded for Max’s continued improvement and a fantastic result at the recent grading.

Max received a club training top, sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness, presented by club Sensei Mark Mason.

For information about the club ring Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or see their website http://www.skegnessjudo.co.uk/

The club welcomes any new members aged five years or older.

RIGHT: Max is seen collecting his prize from Mark Mason.